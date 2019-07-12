It's going to be a scorcher in Kilkenny this weekend!

Get ready for a hot and sunny weekend in Kilkenny!

But make the most of it because Met Eireann is forecasting the rain will be back on Monday!

Today (Friday) and Saturday look set to hit 23 degrees, with some cloudy skies. Sunday looks set to be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures reaching 24 degrees.

It will stay warm for the start of Monday but Met Eireann say showers will start to spread as the day goes on.