Plans for the development of a new Kilkenny City Library at The Mayfair, Abbey Quarter get the go ahead

At its meeting held today, Monday July 15, the elected members of Kilkenny County Council have supported the proposed redevelopment of the Mayfair Ballroom as a new City Library.

This is an important decision for Kilkenny County Council which has for a number of years been seeking to move forward with the provision of a modern purpose built City Library of scale.

Welcoming the decision, Cathaoirleach, Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere noted the importance of the Mayfair building to people all over Kilkenny and pointed out that “having a public and civic use in this building will provide a valuable cultural space for the Abbey Quarter and allow people to reconnect with the building, which holds many important memories for so many.”

The delivery of the City Library will now move forward to detailed design and procurement stage for commencement of development before year end or early in the new year, with the new facility opening for business in early 2021 as a state of the art public facility for Kilkenny in line with the National Libraries Strategy “Our Public Libraries 2022”, enhancing the range of services and activities that can and will take place in the City library space.

The Carnegie library is also a very significant building for Kilkenny City and Elected Members requested guarantees that this building would be retained in public use. Mary Mulholland, Director of Services, clarified that required works to improve and protect the Carnegie building would be carried out and that its use would remain for library services including the relocation of the local studies office, currently located at Johns Green House Kilkenny. The Carnegie building will remain a valued library and civic space into the future.