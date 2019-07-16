Reducing and rescheduling of Masses in Parish of Castlecomer

Our Diocese has been divided into new Pastoral areas - our area consists of the Parishes of Castlecomer, Clogh, Moneenroe and Muckalee.



Bishop Dermot Farrell in his recent correspondence to all parishes stated “The number of weekend Masses currently being celebrated in each pastoral area needs to addressed. Based on the results of the census taken in each parish last November there is a significant scope for reducing the number of masses in all parishes”.



The new schedule of Masses would be introduced across the Diocese on the first Sunday of Advent 2019.



Please note: From the first Sunday of Advent (30 Nov / 1 Dec) 2019 the Church of the Sacred Heart Moneenroe will no longer have the 10am Mass on Sundays and St Patrick’s Church, Clogh will no longer have the 7.30pm Mass on Saturday evenings.

The new schedule will be Mass in Moneenroe every Saturday evening at 7.30pm and Mass in Clogh will be celebrated every Sunday at 11am.