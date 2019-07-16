Kilkenny Community First Responders awarded €5,780

A Community First Responders group in North Kilkenny has been included in funding of over €567,000 to 30 first responder organisations in rural areas under the 2019 CLÁR Programme.

The Johnstown Crosspatrick and Galmoy Community First Responders group has been granted €5,780. This will go towards equipment including a defibrillator and cabinets.

Mr. Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced the grants today (Tuesday, July 16).

The funding will go towards a range of supports including:

* vital vehicles and trailers for rescue groups,

* training materials for local ambulance groups, and

* defibrillators and cabinets for local communities.

Speaking today, Minister Ring said: “I am delighted to be in a position to announce further funding under the CLÁR programme of over €567,000 for 30 first responder groups in rural areas around the country who provide an excellent service often under very difficult circumstances.

“These community-based volunteer organisations perform life-saving work. They need to have proper vehicles and equipment to make sure that they can perform their work and that’s exactly what the funding I am announcing today will provide. This support will mean that if someone gets into difficulty, these groups will be better equipped to help them.

“Today’s announcement builds on the funding of €2.4 million that I have provided to organisations around the country since 2017 under this measure. Since I reintroduced the CLÁR Programme in 2016, it has provided funding to over 2,000 projects throughout the country under various measures.

“I’m delighted to support these community-based organisations in the vital work they do. This government supports and invests in community groups throughout the country because we recognise the invaluable contribution they make to our society.

“No one epitomises this contribution more than voluntary first responder groups. I have great respect for the volunteers that put themselves on the line in order to help others. I know that this funding will go towards keeping members of our communities safe and well.”