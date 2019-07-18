Emergency Irish Water works in Kilkenny today

To facilitate Irish Water carrying out emergency repair works to an existing sewer line, Tilbury Place will be closed for several hours today, Thursday.

Kilkenny County Council have announced the street will be closed to through traffic from its intersection with James's Street through to Evan's Lane between 8am and 4.30pm.

Local access and pedestrian access will be maintained. Kilkenny County Council and Irish Water apologise for any inconvenience caused.