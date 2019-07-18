Supplier jailed for delivering more than €50,000 of cocaine to Kilkenny

A Dublin man who transported more than €50,000 worth of cocaine to Kilkenny in an effort to pay off some of a drugs debt, has been jailed.



Details of a garda surveillance operation that tracked a man from Dublin to Kilkenny with more than €50,000 worth of illegal drugs in his possession, have been heard at the local Circuit Court.



Two men appeared in court charged with the possession of drugs for sale or supply following the garda operation - the Dublin man and a local man he met on arrival in Kilkenny.



Both men pleaded guilty. James Doyle, 179 Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, and Louis Redmond, 30 Altamount Park, Kilkenny.



Evidence was heard in court from a detective garda that confidential information received by them led to the operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Division.



They were informed that controlled drugs would be distributed on Thursday, April 5, 2018.



Garda Observation

Gardai took up observation at the home of Mr Doyle, 179 Kilworth Road, Dublin 12. His car was a 08 D black Opel Astra.

At 6.17pm gardaí observed Mr Doyle place a package into the car and soon after depart. He was observed as he drove on the M7 and then the M9.



At 7.21pm Mr Doyle was observed taking exit 8 on the motorway, for Kilkenny. He pulled into the car park of a pub on the outskirts of the city and was seen meeting Mr Redmond.



The two men drove separate cars in convoy to Ardilea, Lovers Lane, where they parked side-by-side. Mr Doyle got into the Mercedes car driven by Mr Redmond.



Gardaí arrived on the scene and Mr Redmond was seen throwing an object out of the car.



Both vehicles were searched by the gardaí. Five blocks of white powder were found in a bag in the footwell of Mr Doran’s car. A white, plastic object was found under Mr Redmond’s car.



Both men were arrested and taken to Kilkenny Garda Station.



Mr Doyle cooperated with the gardaí. He was interviewed on two occasions and made admissions. He said he drove to Kilkenny to “drop stuff off” and had done it to reduce his €30,000 drug debt.



Mr Doyle had collected 740g of drugs and split it up into 125g blocks. He was given instructions to go to Kilkenny. He told gardaí €1,000 would be knocked off his debt for doing this.



Following the arrest gardaí carried out a search of Mr Doyle’s home in Dublin and a number of items were recovered including a weighing scales and bags, consistent with drug dealing and trafficking the court was told.



Lewis Redmond was also cooperative with the gardaí. He was interviewed twice and accepted he had met Mr Doyle to purchase cocaine. Mr Doyle sat into his car with the package. Mr Redmond admitted opening the car door and dropping the package onto the ground when the gardaí approached.



His home was later searched as part of the investigation and cannabis was found in his bedside locker. He said it was for recreational use.

The search also uncovered a small amount of cocaine, a mixing agent, a weighing scales and bags.



Mr Redmond told the gardaí he had intended to sell the drugs he was purchasing from Mr Doyle to his friends.

Neither man had any previous convictions.



Judge John O’Connor was told Mr Doyle had entered rehab in 2014. Mr Redmond had been taking recreational drugs since the age of 15.



Garnet Orange, defending barrister for Mr Doyle, said his client had a substantial drug debt and prior to this incident he had reduced that by saving and with money from his mother.



Bullet to the head threat

He said Mr Doyle gave detailed answers to gardaí when arrested. The only information he didn’t give was the name of the person who ordered him to do all this. He said if he did he would “get a bullet to his head.”



Mr Doyle started dabbling in cocaine in 2010. His habit got out of control in 2014. From then he started to chip away at his debt.



There was never a doubt his client was going to plead guilty, Mr Orange said. He was not making money from this. Mr Doyle is a part time carer for his parents and to the best of his ability has always been able to earn a living.



His client expressed genuine remorse and shame. He was only a footsoldier in the drug trade. Mr Doyle is the father of three young children and acknowledged how this had damaged his relationship with the children’s mother.



Mr Orange said Mr Doyle is fundamentally a good person. This was a single lapse.



Jane McCudden, barrister defending Mr Redmond, said her client had pleaded guilty quickly and offered a high level of cooperation to gardai when interviewed.



Mr Redmond, she said, had been in possession of drugs valued at €8,631. He too had a drugs debt and he intended to sell this to his friends and have it for personal use.



Ms McCudden said her client had suffered a number of personal difficulties with the breakdown of his marriage and losing his businesses. They were the catalyst for the intensification of his cocaine use.



Mr Redmond had not gained financially from this, she added. He has taken steps to address his difficulties.

Her client is 51 and very remorseful. He had suffered mental health difficulties and had seen a medical professional every day for three weeks leading up to this incident.



Mr Redmond had attended rehabilitation and was clean of any substances. He is now in the process of setting up a new business, Ms McCudden said. He is the father of two young children. He has turned a corner and is leading a law-abiding lifestyle.



Judge O’Connor proceeded to sentence both men.



Addressing Mr Doyle he said it was clear he had engaged in this activity for a protracted period of time. He said it was a mitigating factor that he had pleaded guilty and he was bearing in mind he himself was under threat.

Very Serious Crime



“This is a very serious crime but I have been impressed with the remorse and insight into the crime that has taken place.”

He sentenced Mr Doran to four years imprisonment with three years and three months suspended for five years.



Louis Redmond, the judge said, had also pleaded guilty and was remorseful. The effects of selling drugs to society can not be underestimated, he said. The judge said in this case he would seek a Probation Report into Mr Redmond’s suitability to carry out a community service order. If that is favourable, he said, then he will sentence Mr Redmond to 200 hours of community service in lieu of 12 months imprisonment, on the charge of having drugs for sale or supply, and an additional 40 hours of community service in lieu of six months imprisonment, for being in possession of drugs.

Destruction orders were issued for the seized items.