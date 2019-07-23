Kilkenny will look to claim back the Foodie Destination crown in 2020

Kilkenny is ready to claim back the title of Ireland’s top Foodie Destination - next year!



There was some surprise, last week, when Kilkenny didn’t appear on the shortlist for this year’s competition. But the explanation is a simple one - winners of the Foodie Destination award can’t take part in the year after they win.



This year, The Restaurants Association of Ireland took a decision that last year’s winners - Kilkenny and Kinsale- cannot enter the competition in 2019 but can submit an application again in 2020. This will be the rule going forward with Foodie Destinations.



Kilkenny has consistently performed well in the Foodie Destination competition and has been shortlisted for the final since the competition was created.



Kilkenny were placed third in 2017 and scooped the outright Foodie Destination title in 2018.