A popular take away in a Kilkenny town has been shut down by the HSE.

Fresh Bite take away, on Green Street in Callan, was closed on Monday, July 22.

The Health Service Executive served the closure order on Faisal Shahzd Gondal under EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010).

No other details for the closure were given at this time and as yet no reopening date has been given.