Engineering organisations in Kilkenny encouraged to celebrate achievements and skill

Engineers Ireland is calling on engineering organisations in Kilkenny to showcase their achievements and skill by submitting an entry to the 2019 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards, held in association with ESB.

Established in 2010 to celebrate engineering innovation and excellence, 2019 will mark the 10th anniversary of the flagship awards event for the profession. The awards are open to engineering leaders and teams who have made a significant impact on society and have demonstrated exceptional engineering vision and skill through their work.

Categories open for entry at the 2019 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards include the flagship Engineering Project of the Year Award, sponsored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland; the Geoscience Ireland Award, sponsored by Geoscience Ireland; the Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award; sponsored by Colas Bitumen Emulsions; the Heritage and Conservation Award, sponsored by the OPW; the Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award, sponsored by Siemens; the Engineering Education Award, and the newly introduced Sustainability Award, sponsored by Irish Water.

Nominations are also welcome in the ESB International Engineer of the Year Award category. Sponsored by ESB International, this award aims to acknowledge the contribution of the Irish engineering diaspora by recognising the excellent work of Irish engineers around the world.

Encouraging organisations from all disciplines of engineering in Tipperary to enter, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland said: “The Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards celebrate engineers at all stages of their careers and applaud the significant contribution engineers make to society. Our 13 award categories are open to engineering leaders and teams and span the wide range of engineering disciplines. I would encourage Tipperary based engineers and engineering organisations to celebrate their achievements and submit an entry to the 2019 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards”.

The deadline for entry to the 2019 awards is 2pm on Wednesday, 18 September. A black-tie ceremony to showcase, celebrate and announce the winners will take place in Dublin on Friday, 15 November 2019.

For further information on the Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards and details on how to enter see: http://www. engineersireland.ie/awards/ excellence-awards.aspx.