Confused tourists - Kilkenny needs better road signs

Visitors to Kilkenny are getting confused trying to find one of the county’s historic sites and better signage is needed.



At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Committee Cllr Patrick O’Neill said signs pointing the way to Jerpoint Abbey need to be improved.



Cllr O’Neill said tourists are confused and there have been a few close calls on local roads.



Signs need to be improved so people know where they are going, he said.



Declan Murphy, area engineer, said he would see what could be done to improve them.



Jerpoint Abbey is a Cistercian abbey, founded in the 12th century. Almost 25,000 people visited in 2018, according to the OPW.