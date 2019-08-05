Ossory Youth need volunteers in north Kilkenny

Ossory Youth are calling on all young people in North Kilkenny as they are setting up group activities in Castlecomer, life hackers, anchors, Mission Transition, awol and media group.



Contact Marie 087 0673681, Ossory youth on Facebook for more information or to book a place on any of the above groups. Ossory is a non-profit, voluntary youth work organisation working with, and for young people in the Diocese of Ossory.