Kilkenny has lowest rate of dog destruction

Just one on the spot fine was issued in Kilkenny under the Control of Dogs Act last year, according to newly released figures.

This despite €177,143.35 spent in the county under the act in 2018.



Good news from the report is that despite 275 dogs being taken into the pound just two had to be euthanised.



This is in comparison to the two counties with the highest rate - Kerry where 125 dogs were euthanised and Wexford where that figure was 100.



Apart from county Roscommon, where no dogs were euthanised in 2018, Kilkenny had the lowest figure in the country.

Separate figures for greyhounds show two were seized and they were both reclaimed, in Kilkenny.



Of the 275 animals taken into the pound, in 2018, 239 were described as strays, 16 were surrendered and 20 were seized.

70 of those dogs were reclaimed, another 67 were rehomed.

Dog welfare groups took 135 of the dogs from the pound.

Dog Licences

Two types of dog licence are issued in Kilkenny, lifetime and one year licences.

In 2018 there were 24 lifetime dog licences issued in the county, a leap from just eight the year before.

There were 4,630 individual dog licences issued. This was the lowest number issued per year since 2006, when 3,883 licences were issued. Many years since more than 7,000 licences were issued.

This equates to more than four licences per head of population.

Dog Breeding Establishments

Kilkenny County Council is also tasked with the certification and inspection of dog breeding establishments in the county.

There were 16 DBEs registered with Kilkenny County Council at the start and end of 2018.



Nine of these were commercial premises and seven belonged to hunt clubs.



In that year there were no first time DBE applications. Two inspections were carried out on new premises.

There were eight applications to renew DBE certification and all were approved.



30 inspections were carried out and one improvement notice issued.

There were no closure notices issued in Kilkenny and there were no district court orders for DBE premises to be removed from the register.

DBE collected during 2018 amounted to €1,600.

Finances

The total expenditure by Kilkenny County Council under the Control of Dogs Act, in 2018, was €177,143.35. However total income was €101,241.68, leaving a deficit of €75, 901.67.