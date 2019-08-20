Kilkenny city centre take away shut down by HSE

UPDATE: The closure order has now been lifted - click here for details

A popular city centre take away in Kilkenny has been ordered to close by the HSE.

Kilkenny Kebabish, on Walkin Street, was ordered to close on Friday, August 16. No date has been given when the take away will be permitted to reopen.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the closure order was served on Munawar Ul Zaman under the EC (Official Control

of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010).

No further details of reasons for the closure were published at this time. They will be published in the coming weeks.

Last month a take away in Callan was ordered to close by the HSE. Fresh Bite was closed because of an "unacceptable risk to consumer safety."