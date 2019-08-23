Kilkenny Culinary Ability Awards are launched

The Rotary Club of Kilkenny in association with SOS Kilkenny are planning an exciting fundraising and awareness event as part of the Savour Kilkenny Festival.



Launched at the SOS Centre Dining Complex, “Culinary Ability Awards” founder and award winning chef, Chris Sandford, was ably assisted by a team from SOS, to serve up a tasty lunch.

Launching the Culinary Ability Awards, at the SOS Centre, was Chef Chris Sandford with Ann Proctor, MJ Scallan, Peter McEvoy, Tracie Daly and Lorraine Cashin. The Culinary Ability Awards is an international, not for profit organisation that raises awareness and provides training for individuals with disabilities and, by doing so, opens up career opportunities in professional kitchens







The gala dinner will take place at the River Court Hotel, on Sunday, October 27, and all proceeds will go to the Culinary Ability Olympic Team and SOS Kilkenny.



For tickets and more information go to Savourkilkenny.com