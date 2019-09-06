'Have your driving licence up to date' judge warns as woman fined in court

People have to take responsibility and ensure their driving documents are up to date, a judge has warned.



Judge Miriam A Walsh was presiding at Kilkenny District Court when she heard a woman did not realise her licence was out of date.



Mary Ellen McCarthy, 4, St Catherine’s, Wetlands, appeared in court charged with driving without a licence and without insurance.



On March 29 last Mrs McCarthy was stopped at Dean Street. She had a provisional licence which had expired in January. Because of this her insurance was not valid.



There were no previous convictions recorded against Mrs McCarthy.



Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client did have an insurance policy and was paying the premiums. Unbeknownst to her, her licence had gone out of date. She only became aware of this when stopped by gardaí. She honestly believed she was insured.

Mr Hogan said his client is married with four children, one of whom has medical issues and she drives him to hospital appointments in Dublin.



Judge Walsh convicted Mrs McCarthy of driving without a licence and imposed a fine of €150. For driving without insurance she was fined €400 and disqualified from driving for three months.