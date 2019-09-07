Kilkenny's Mount Juliet to host premiere ‘chef’s table’ dining experience

The Mount Juliet Estate has a stellar culinary reputation, from the Michelin Star and AA Rosette awarded Lady Helen dining in The Manor House at Mount Juliet, to the Michelin Plate awarded The Hound Restaurant at Hunter’s Yard, Chefs Ken Harker and John Kelly are renowned for their innovative approach to creating exceptional dining experiences.



This autumn, Chef Ken Harker is opening the doors to The Stables in the five star Hunter’s Yard Hotel, to host a very special dining event.

Music, food, drink and atmosphere will collide in The Stables for an eclectic and entertaining dining experience that is part of the ‘Taste the Island’ initiative from Fáilte Ireland.



A pop up kitchen will be set up in the centre of The Stables room, surrounded by long tables, for a social ‘Chef’s Table’ dining experience as diners watch their courses being prepared by Chef Ken and his team. Using locally sourced Kilkenny ingredients, Chef Ken will create a selection of dishes from family style sharing plates, to individually plated dishes for guests to enjoy, featuring Goatsbridge Trout and Kilkenny veal.



Enjoying the chilled vibe, diners can chat to the chefs as they cook and watch the three course meal being prepared in front of them, in the ambience of music from renowned DJ Tara Stewart who will be the guest performer for this special experience.

Chef Ken Harker said “The team here in Mount Juliet is really excited for this event. It is an amalgamation of everything we love, getting together over good food, drinks and music and showcasing the best of our local produce. We’re lucky here in Kilkenny, we have an abundance of great food and local producers available on our doorstep. We’re aiming to showcase the wonderful produce and great talent here and celebrate that with a big event that people can really have fun at.”



This interactive event promises to be an exciting and unique experience for foodies and those looking for an excuse for a lively gathering with a relaxed vibe. The Hunter’s Yard Chef’s Table Experience starts at 7.30pm on Friday, October 4. Tickets are €65 per person excluding booking fee and are available on eventbrite.ie/e/ chefs-table-experience-by- ken-harker-tickets- 64423445259.