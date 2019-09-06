Get your photos in for the Goresbridge Calendar 2020

You are invited to submit photos for the Goresbridge Calendar 2020.

If you think you have photos that are good enough for the calendar please email it to tailorshill@eircom.net or you can put it on a USB stick or disc and leave it in to Tar Isteach and we will return it as soon as we save your photos.



You have until the end of September to get them to us, don’t leave it until the last minute. Remember photos are needed for all four seasons so have a look back at some from this time last year, everyone seems to have lots of summer photos.



The calendar is produced by Goresbridge Rural Development and they are sold for €10 each or 2 for €15