Tributes to Kilkenny consultant psychiatrist who died in tragic accident

South East Community Healthcare is greatly saddened at the untimely death of our colleague and friend Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Séamus MacSuibhne, following a tragic accident on Sunday 8th September.

A native of Dublin, Dr. Mac Suibhne has been working as a Consultant Psychiatrist with the Kilkenny Mental Health Services since 2011.

Paying tribute to Dr.Mac Suibhne, South East Community Healthcare’s Head of Service for Mental Health Mr. David Heffernan said:

“Our immediate thoughts are with Dr. MacSuibhne’s wife Dr. Aoife Ni Chorcoraín, their children and extended family at this very difficult time.”

“Dr. Mac Suibhne was extensively involved in all aspects of the delivery of mental health services in Kilkenny. In addition Dr. Mac Suibhne played a key role in the development of the Liaison Services with St. Luke’s Hospital. Dr. Mac Suibhne was also highly regarded through his teaching role with the Royal College of Pyschiatrists of Ireland (RCPI) and played a significant role in the education and mentoring of all new doctors in training within the Carlow-Kilkenny Mental Health Services.”

“Dr. Mac Suibhne was also involved in the development of patient advocate services in Kilkenny. In this regard, his commitment to service user involvement in their own care needs was paramount in his work. Dr. Mac Suibhne was also involved in the development of many initiatives in relation to the mental health and wellbeing of all staff who worked with him.”

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to Aoife, children and family at this time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”