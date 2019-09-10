Irish Water works in Kilkenny City today
Mains Rehabilitation Works
Mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to Fatima Place, Kennyswell Road, Emmet Street, Saint Teresa Terrace and surrounding areas in Kilkenny City today (Wednesday, September 10).
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9:30am until 6pm.
It's recommended that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Burst Water Main
Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions Knocktopher, Ballyhale and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny.
A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.
Works have an estimated completion time of 3pm on 10 September.
