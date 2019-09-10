Kilkenny schoolgirl Lauren has her long hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust

One very kind and brave little girl from Kilkenny underwent a transformation last week - and all for charity.

Lauren Dunne sacrificed her flowing locks to help other children and young people who have lost their hair through illness and need a wig.



With the help of hairdresser Mairead Buggy, at her salon on John Street, Kilkenny, and with the support of brother Cillian and her mam Caitriona, who accompanied Lauren to the salon, Lauren went from long, long hair to a smart bob.



Almost 15 inches of hair was cut off, getting Lauren a ‘wow’ when she walked into school, at Johnswell NS, the next morning.

Lauren had her long hair cut so she could donated it to the Little Princess Trust. That organisation provides free, real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years of age, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.



The Little Princess Trust also funds cancer research.

They have delivered 8,000 wigs since the organisation was founded in 2006.

Between 20 and 25 ponytails, like Lauren’s, are needed to create just one wig, so donations are very important.

Caitriona, Lauren’s mother, is very proud of her daughter, not least because this is the second time Lauren has donated her hair to a charity!



Two years ago she donated her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation.

Lauren was going for a trim when Caitriona asked her if she would be interested in donating her hair, and Lauren thought it was a great idea.



When she goes into a salon, Caitriona said, Lauren thinks the cut hair on the floor is such a waste - she is already planning to grow her hair and donate it again when it gets long enough!



The Little Princess Trust has a network of hair salons that will cut your hair free of charge if you are donating your ponytail to them.

If your salon isn’t on the list they can apply to be included.

Lauren hopes she is raising awareness of donation and that people will consider it when getting their long hair cut short.