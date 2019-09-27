Big increase in litter fines in Kilkenny

The number of litter fines issued in Kilkenny has jumped in the last two years.

From just 23 litter fines in 2016 the County Council issued 90 fines in 2018.



At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Committee, councillors were told the council has made progress in this area because it now has a full enforcement team with better technology at their disposal.



Drone Technology

The council is using roving CCTV cameras at litter black spots as well as fixed cameras at bottle banks and a drone, to identify those who litter.



In 2019 council staff were trained to use a drone to combat and capture evidence of illegal littering and waste disposal.

Chairman Cllr Patrick O’Neill said littering is hard to stop because of human behaviour but it was great to see prosecutions for littering.



He asked for CCTV cameras to be installed at the Danesfort motorway entrance to monitor littering there.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere said the 400% increase in litter fines showed the work that has been done and he paid tribute to the council staff.



Council Initiatives

Some of the council’s initiatives to encourage recycling and responsible waste disposal over the last two years included a mattress amnesty at Dunmore Recycling Centre which saw more than 600 mattresses recycled in one day, and bulky furniture drop off days at Dunmore and at Granny recycling centres which saw 29 tonnes of material sent to incineration and several more tonnes to wood chipping and composting.



More bring banks are to be installed in rural Kilkenny. The county council have been improving the existing sites over the last year, and are now extending the locations.

In the Callan Thomastown area the three busiest bring banks are at Lidl Thomastown, SuperValu in Graignamanagh and SuperValu in Thomastown.