Revealed - Medals and awards for Kilkenny in Tidy Towns

Kilkenny city, Tullahought, Inistioge and Ballyragget have all won awards in this year's national Tidy Towns competition.

The winners were announced this lunchtime (Monday).

Overall winner of Tidy Towns 2019 is the village of Glaslough in Monaghan.

Kilkenny Awards

Kilkenny city - Gold Medal (€900) in Category H (population 25,001 and over), and County Award Winner (€1,000)

Tullahought - Silver Medal (€700) in Category A (population under 200), and County Award Commendd (€500)

Inistioge - Silver Medal (€700) in Category B (population 201 to 1,000), and County Award Highly Commended (€800)

Ballyragget - County Endeavour Award (€500)

There was a record entry in this year's competition.

Glaslough, Co. Monaghan also claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village. Other winners included Blackrock, Co. Louth receiving the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town. Westport, Co. Mayo received the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town, while Ennis, Co Clare. was declared as Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.