Yellow Warnings - but Kilkenny will escape Storm Lorenzo's worst

Met Eireann has urged people to heed warnings ahead of Storm Lorenzo - but it looks like Kilkenny will escape the worst of the bad weather.



On Wednesday Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the whole country to take affect from 9am on Thursday and lasting until 6am on Friday. Kilkenny is included in this.

Met Eireann say the main impacts of the storm will include disruptive winds, falling trees and flooding.

The Department of Agriculture has issued specific advice for the farming and rural community - click here for more.



A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.



Thursday will be wet and windy as the outer rain-bands with Storm Lorenzo track across Ireland.

Southeast winds will be strong and gusty with some damaging gusts. Feeling humid with top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Met Eireann says that on Thursday evening the centre of Storm Lorenzo will move closer to the northwest coast. Southerly winds will veer west to southwest, with gales and severe damaging gusts, especially along Atlantic coasts.

Intense falls of falls of thundery rain will move into the west too.



Road Safety

Motorists in Kilkenny are urged to take the weather conditions into account during the storm.

Don’t drive through water that is deeper than half the diameter of the wheels of your car, and bear in mind that it only takes a few inches of water to damage most vehicles.



Trees are mostly in full leaf with a large surface area, so even moderate winds can bring down weakened trees and/or tree limbs. Some trees may be compromised due to saturated soils at the moment, and with more rain forecast with Storm Lorenzo some disruption due to falling trees/branches is likely. Heavy rain and leaves may block drains and gullies, leading to surface flooding.