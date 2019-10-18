Spanish travel professionals say olé to Kilkenny

One of Spain’s leading tour operators, Tourmundial, and a group of travel agents working with Viajes El Corte Inglés – the tour operating arm of Spanish retailing giant El Corte Inglés – have been exploring Kilkenny and Ireland this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The travel professionals were here to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do here for Spanish holidaymakers. Their action-packed itinerary included the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, an Irish coffee in Kytelers Inn and a guided tour of Kilkenny Castle. They also visited Stoneyford, where they enjoyed a fun ‘pub and hurling experience’ in Malzards. They stayed in the Pembroke Hotel.

Barbara Wood, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Spain, said: “We were delighted to invite these influential Spanish travel professionals to Kilkenny and Ireland this week. Their visit is an excellent opportunity to showcase our superb tourism offering. Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland.”

In 2018, we welcomed 423,000 Spanish visitors to the island of Ireland.

Barbara Wood continued: “Tourism Ireland has been undertaking an extensive and targeted programme of promotional activity in Spain throughout 2019 – to continue to grow Spanish visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more Spaniards to explore our regions and less-visited attractions, during the off-peak season.”