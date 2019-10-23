'Frost and ice' but no snow in Met Éireann forecast for the rest of the week

Met Éireann is predicting our weather will turn colder but is not forecasting any snow for the bank holiday weekend.

They say Thursday will be bright, dry but cool in many areas with varying cloud. Some showers are expected, heaviest and most frequent in the western half of the country, where the odd hail shower is possible in the afternoon. Moderate southwest winds veering westerly and increasing fresh and gusty in the northwest and north. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 C.

Thursday night will be dry and cold in most areas with frost forming and possibly also some patches of mist and shallow fog. Lowest temperatures down to zero in places. But cloud and rain will push into more southern areas by dawn Friday.

"Rain will quickly spread northeast to all areas during the morning with fresh south or southeast winds. The rain will be heavy, continuous and locally thundery across the south and east especially and may give localized flooding. The rain will become confined to parts of Munster and south Leinster overnight. Cold elsewhere, with slight ground frost," Met Éireann has said in its latest forecast.

There will be heavy rain at first over parts of Munster and south Leinster on Friday, but this rain will clear southwards.

"Otherwise Friday will be a cold, bright day with good sunny spells. Most areas will be dry, but scattered rain or hail showers will affect the north and northwest. Moderate northwest winds and temperatures only ranging 5 to 8 degrees. Cold and frosty overnight., with lows down to zero or a little below in places."

Looking toward the bank holiday weekend, Met Éireann is predicting our weather to be cold but "generally dry apart from a few coastal showers mainly in the north."

"There will be good sunny spells by day, but with typical afternoon temperatures only ranging 7 to 10 degrees. The nights will be distinctly chilly with slight air and widespread sharp ground frosts, with the risk of icy patches."