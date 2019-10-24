Adults in Ireland will spend €49 million on Halloween this year down from €65 million in 2017

Less people celebrating Halloween in 2019 at 38%, down from 50% in 2017 with having a party still the most popular event.

Halloween is almost upon us again, and with the Bank Holiday Monday, and midterm break next week iReach Insights investigated how Halloween is celebrated in Ireland. In our recent survey, iReach Insights asked 1,000 adults about their plans for this Halloween and how much they think they will spend this year.



Less people are celebrating this year at 38% down from 50% in 2017, with having a party still most popular form of event; highest amongst 18-32-year olds at 43%, and amongst those living in Dublin at 40%. Only 24% of those living in Munster plan to celebrate Halloween this year.



More adults are planning to go a Pub this year to celebrate Halloween, up to 14% from 11% in 2017 and highest amongst Males at 21% up from 16% in 2017.



This year 32% of adults will be dressing up for Halloween, which shows a decrease compared to 2017 at 41%. Interestingly 21% of people make their own costumes, 17% buy them at a discount store and 16% in supermarkets, 13% use old ones, and 11% buy them online.



60% of people decided not to carve a pumpkin for this Halloween, 24% will and 16% are not sure yet.