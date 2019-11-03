Show off your Science! The international science photography competition returns to Ireland for 2019

The international science photography competition, Wiki Science, returns to Ireland again this year. Wiki Science will take place from 1st November to 15th December, organised locally by Wikimedia Community Ireland. This competition aims to raise awareness of science, scientists and their research in Ireland by creating a store of quality images taken by members of the public that are free to use in education and outreach.

Photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to explore the six categories and then upload their photos to Wikimedia Commons. The seven categories are people in science, microscopy images, non-photographic media, image sets, wildlife and nature, a general category, and a special prize for an image depicting Women in STEM. The entries will be judged by a panel of Irish judges, with the seven winners being announced in early December. These images will then be submitted to the international competition.



For full details of the competition see www.wikimedia.ie and for updates see @wikimediaIE and Wikimedia Community Ireland’s Facebook page. You can see the winning images from the 2017 and 2018 competitions here and here, for some inspiration!

The competition is supported by the SCI:COM conference.

How to take part in Wiki Science:

1. Take a look at the six categories on the Wikimedia Community Ireland, Wiki Science page.

2. Have a read of the rules and tips.

3. Go out and take your best shots, or take a look through your archive!

4. Return to the Wikimedia Community Ireland website and follow the upload link. You’ll be asked to register an account with Wikimedia Commons, if you haven’t already.

About Wikimedia Community Ireland

Wikimedia Community Ireland is an active group of volunteers that support and promotes Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia projects such as Wikimedia Commons. Our mission is to help people and organisations create and preserve open knowledge and to help provide easy access for all.

We do this by supporting volunteer editors and contributors, by working in partnership with Irish cultural and educational institutions, by hosting training sessions and editing events, and by promoting the benefits of open knowledge generally.



