Over €30,000 to improve local services for older people in Kilkenny – Minister Phelan

Just over €30,000 has been allocated to improve local services for older people in Kilkenny, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, has announced.

Minister Phelan said. “I’m delighted that a total of €30,380 is being invested in services offered through Newpark Close Community Development. A grant of €21,440.80 will be made available to the centre for 2020, on top of the €8,935.33 earmarked for the service throughout 2019.

“This grant scheme recognises the valuable services that community and voluntary agencies here in Kilkenny provide to support older people to continue living in their communities and maintain their social connections.

“They contribute significantly to positive ageing and better overall health for the older population in the city and the surrounding hinterland. It is not enough to simply applaud the valuable service provided by community and voluntary agencies; that is why I was delighted to confirm these supports to expand and develop their existing services.”

Miniser Phelan concluded: “Improving and developing community supports is in line with the vision outlined in Sláintecare, which supports a shift in our delivery of care to a model that will focus on prevention and early intervention, and that will provide most of the care in the community.”

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, said: “Projects approved for grant funding were selected based on their sustainability, and where a need for new or additional services had been clearly demonstrated.

“As I am fond of saying, we should focus on adding life to our years, not just adding years to our life; and on that basis, it is particularly important that older adults keep as fit and active as possible. Additional funding, secured by my Department through the Dormant Accounts initiative also assisted in supporting some projects with a physical activity aspect to them.”