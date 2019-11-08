Dublin hospital apologises to family of Kilkenny girl Ciara Lawlor

Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin has apologised to the family of 17-year-old Kilkenny girl, Ciara Lawlor who died suddenly at a Kodaline Concert in Marley Park, Dublin on August 8, 2016.

Legal representatives for the hospital apologised for the system failures which resulted in Ciara not receiving notification of a stress test that was ordered by her cardiologist at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

The Coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane said the stress test could have revealed the rare cardiac condition (ARVC) that caused her death.

The Lawlor family were represented in court by Michael Lanigan of Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors and barrister, Mr Kevin Byrne.