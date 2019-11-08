Kilkenny punter scoops €28,786.11 windfall on 30c bet!
A punter in Co Kilkenny was left in shock on Thursday evening when five horses saw them transform a stake of €18.60 into the whopping amount of €28,786.11 in just three hours.
The anonymous punter placed a €0.30 each way Lucky 31 on five horses running at Thurles, Newbury and Sedgefield with each selection just needing to be placed to return a profit.
The first race at Sedgefield resulted in a 15/2 winner for the wager as Excalibur ran out a comfortable victor to beat the 11/10 favourite Starplex by six lengths. The second winner was in the 2.30 race at Thurles with 15/2 shot Something Sweet obliging with Theatre Run winning at 6/1 thirty minutes later.
It was then onto Newbury for the remaining two legs as Azzerti won at 10/1 and Son Of Camas won the last race at 9/1 meaning all five selections were victorious for the Lucky 31 bet.
The stunning run of luck allowed them to return to the shop to exchange their betslip for a total of €28,786.11 from a stake of just €18.60.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We want to offer sincere congratulations to our customer in Kilkenny who was aiming high with a €0.30 Lucky 31 but their ambition has been rewarded handsomely. We have to admire their skill and wish them good luck in splashing out with their winnings”
