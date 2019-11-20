Very wet weather is on the way - Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Kilkenny!

The heavy rain is expected to fall over the next day and a half.

According to Met Eireann the warning is in effect from today, Wednesday, November 20, at 3pm, until tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, at 6pm.

Spot flooding is likely during this time.

The Yellow Alert is for Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork.

Meanwhile neighbouring counties of Tipperary and Waterford and subject to the more serious Orange Rainfall Warning during this time.

Met Eireann warns of heavy rain during the period that will cause spot flooding. Accumulations in excess of 50mm possible in some parts.