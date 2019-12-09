Team Market Cross, Kilkenny is crowned Peter Mark Colour Trophy Champion 2019

Recently Peter Mark, Ireland’s leading hairdressing group hosted the biggest night in Irish hairdressing, the Peter Mark Colour Trophy. The event which took place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4, was hosted by fashion designer Brendan Courtney and brought together the groups outstanding talent from across the island of Ireland.

Two hundred and six stylists and colourists from Peter Mark and Style Club salons competed on the night and Market Cross, Kilkenny, was crowned the overall Peter Mark Colour Trophy 2019 winner.

The audience of over 900, were treated to a symphony of innovative hairstyles, hinting at what’s hot for hairdressing in 2020. On the night, the prestigious judging panel made up of hairdressing experts had the difficult job of choosing a winner.

This year’s judging panel included:

Holly O’Keeffe, Head Judge and Senior Educator at Peter Mark

Michael Doyle, Salon Creative Director at Peter Mark

PJ Gibbons, Editor of Social and Personal Magazine

Calum Tierney, Terence Paul Group

Ian Brady, Salon Director at Cats Hair Salon

Keith Harris, member of the British Hairdressing hall of fame

Terence Tierney, Terence Paul Training



Winners on the night were:

Peter Mark Colour Trophy Winner: Market Cross, Kilkenny

Stylist Louise McArdle, Stylist Rachel Flanagan and Model Keri Sheehy

Peter Mark Young Colourist of the Year: Swords Main Street

Stylist Hayley Byrne and Model Kaytlin Markham

Peter Mark Men’s Image Award: Athlone

Stylist Megan McCormack and Model Cian McGrath

Social & Personal Editorial Photographic Award: Swords Main Street

Stylist Nikolai Krivolutski and Model Diane Whelan

Peter O’Rourke, CEO of Peter Mark commented on the awards: “We are blown away each year by the amazing talent of our stylists and colourists from across the island of Ireland. The Peter Mark Colour Trophy was created to celebrate the talent and abundance of creativity within our team. I am extremely proud of everyone in our company and of all involved in the event. A huge congratulations to everyone who took part, especially the amazing winners.”

To learn more about Peter Mark and its extensive training programme visit www.petermark.ie/training

To find your nearest salon or shop online, visit www.petermark.ie