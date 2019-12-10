More than 94% of Early Years’ Service Providers Apply for Re-Registration Ahead of Deadline

Tusla – Child and Family Agency today announced that over 94% (3,887) of early years’ service providers have begun the re-registration process ahead of the registration deadline of 12th December, with less than 6% (230) remaining.

Once a provider submits their application with the relevant essential documents on or before 12th December 2019, their service will be re-registered.

Speaking about the process, Brian Lee, Director of Quality Assurance, Tusla said: “We are pleased that over 94% of service providers have commenced the re-registration process in advance of the December 12th deadline. We encourage the remaining service providers to submit the essential documents on or prior to December 12th to ensure they can continue to operate as normal in the New Year and ensure that there are no disruptions for parents and children who use these services. If you submit your application with the essential documents, your service will be re-registered.

Our team has been contacting the providers who have not yet commenced the re-registration process to offer assistance and remind them of the 12th December deadline. Tusla continues to be available to answer any queries that providers may have and assist as necessary.”

Tusla has been working with and supporting early years’ service providers in relation to the re-registration process over the past 18 months, and has actively been engaging with the sector around the upcoming deadlines. These statutory regulations have been in place since 2016, and it is Tusla’s role as regulator to implement these to ensure children are as safe as possible and providers are in compliance with the regulations.

Tusla has set up a dedicated portal to receive applications, and a call back support system is in place to assist providers.

For queries about the online portal, please email portalsupport@tusla.ie for assistance and a member of the team will call you back. This support is in place from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on both Saturday and Sunday up to the registration deadline date of December 12th

If you have other queries relating to registration you can email ey.registration@tusla.ie or call 061 461700