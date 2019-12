Christmas Safety Message from ESB Networks

ESB Networks is reminding all electricity customers to never take risks with electricity during this festive period.

As always, never use ESB poles to hang outdoor Christmas lights as the electricity wires overhead are live and extremely dangerous.

In putting up outdoor Christmas lights and decorations, it is important to first check that there are no overhead wires nearby. You must always keep a safe distance because electricity is very powerful and can jump gaps. Make sure outdoor wiring and lights, etc are properly rated for outdoor use and plug them into a portable Residual Current Device (RCD, sometimes called a ‘trip switch’) for extra safety.

Around the home, make sure your own electrical equipment is in good condition.

Also, at this time of year storms and strong winds can cause damage to electricity wires and poles, bringing the wires to the ground so always be alert and keep your distance. Remember fallen electricity wires are live and therefore dangerous to approach. Report any damage immediately by contacting the ESB Networks’ emergency number: Phone 1850 372 999/021 238 2410 (24 hour/7 days)



Here are a few important safety tips from ESB Networks

Electrical safety tips for the home:

1. Only use electrical equipment, including Christmas lights that are in good condition.

2. Check for frayed wires, loose connections, damaged or cracked plugs, any signs of discoloration. Disconnect immediately and replace. It is always safer to disconnect remotely at the distribution board.

3. Reduce the chances of causing a fire and keep decorations and combustible materials well away from light fittings and other sources of heat such as heaters, fireplaces, candles. Remember electrical equipment can get hot and cause a fire, too.

4. Switch off all electrical appliances, including Christmas lights, and phone chargers last thing at night and when leaving the house.

5. Always unwind extension leads completely to avoid overheating and don’t overload sockets with adaptors or extension blocks.

6. Test your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms to ensure they are working.

7. Check that the Residual Current Device works by pushing the test button.

8. Always consult a registered electrical contractor; Information at www.safeelectric.ie

Safety Tips for Outdoors – Always watch out for electricity wires and cables: Ask yourself the question: Are You Sure It’s Safe?

• Electricity wires are always live; never approach.

• If you see fallen wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372999/021 238 2410

• Always look up and keep a safe distance from wires and poles.

• Never use ESB poles or wires to attach things to.

• Do not work near overhead wires.

• Further information is available at www.esbnetworks.ie, and updates are also posted on our Twitter account @ESBNetworks.

In the event of a dangerous situation involving electricity wires, please contact the ESB Networks 24-HOUR EMERGENCY NUMBER: 1850 372 999 or 021 238 2410

Finally, ESB Networks would like to wish all our customers a safe and happy Christmas.