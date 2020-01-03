40 Kilkenny projects to benefit from more than €130,000 in Community Enhancement Grants

Michael Ring TD, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, has today confirmed that 2,106 community initiatives around the country have been allocated a total of €4,524,124 under his Department’s Community Enhancement Programme.

40 projects in Kilkenny will benefit to a total of €136,331.

The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups to help them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities. It supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Having announced an open application process for the €4.5 million programme in 2019, Minister Ring is now in a position to confirm the details of the projects which have been allocated funding.

Some examples of the 40 Kilkenny projects supported include 15 groups who will get a grant of €5,350 each. Grants on the lower end see €800 and €850 going to two groups.

Among the projects included are sporting clubs, community groups, youth groups and support organisations, based in county Kilkenny.

See the full list of Kilkenny projects below: