Funding for Community Radio and Barrow Valley through Community Services Programme

There's good news this Monday for Community Radio Kilkenny and for the Barrow Valley Community Development group with funding announced for their community projects, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, has confirmed.

Community Radio Kilkenny is to get an additional €19,033, bringing its total contract value to €1,586.08 and Barrow Valley Community Development is a new beneficiary and receives €59,538, Minister Phelan announced.

The new and additional funding is being made through the Community Services Programme, Minister Phelan confirmed this morning. “My colleague Minister Michael Ring TD, the Minister for Rural and Community Development has announced that 22 new organisations are being supported through his Department’s Community Services Programme (CSP).

“I am delighted to confirm that both Community Radio Kilkenny and the Barrow Valley Community Development Group will benefit. The CSP supports community-based organisations to provide vital local services through a social enterprise model, providing a contribution towards the cost of employing staff in CSP supported organisations.

"It typically supports organisations to meet local service gaps and provide access to services and facilities that would otherwise generally be unavailable. Almost €47 million will be provided under the Programme in 2020.

“Minister Ring has also announced additional funding of over €1 million to support 28 organisations already partaking in the programme in order to support additional staffing resources. This funding will contribute to the salaries of nine additional managers and 44.5 additional FTE positions in these organisations. "