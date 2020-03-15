DANCING WITH STARS LIVE FINAL TAKES PLACE TONIGHT

After careful consideration and due to the current situation and adhering to recommended guidance around coronavirus Covid19 - Dancing with the Stars will host the final tonight instead of the scheduled semi-final.



Grainne Gallanagh, Ryan Andrews, Lottie Ryan and Aidan Fogarty will all compete in the Dancing with the Stars final in the hopes to receive the 2020 glitter-ball trophy.



As with the scheduled final, tonight's winner will be chosen by public vote. So don't forget to vote for Kilkenny's finest Aidan 53125.



Tune into Dancing with the Stars final at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.