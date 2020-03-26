Sams - Kilkenny's newest eatery opens its doors

Uncle Sams, the famous Kilkenny take away is opening its doors once again under the new name 'Sams'.

Serving takeaway Gourmet Pizzas and Pastas, Sams will serve the public from 5pm on Friday, March 27. Gerry Byrne and Peter Brady are delighted to open the new eatery on High Street, "due to high demand, Left Bank are opening our sister business - Sams. We will be serving up Gourmet Italian takeaway food, all prepared daily by our professional kitchen team from the Left Bank."



Sams will be running as a contactless operation, pre-pay over phone or website for pick up or delivery.



The website is under construction and the phone number will be ready by 12noon tomorrow (Friday, March 27), so stay tuned! The Left bank chefs are in the kitchen getting prepared for launch tomorrow's business and for your Friday night takeaway.

It's inspiring to hear about a new business opening up in Kilkenny mid Covid-19 and we wish them the very best of luck.