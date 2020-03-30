Kilkenny mother who stabbed man in the arm with scissors released on bail pending sentence

A Kilkenny mother-of-two who stabbed a man in the arm with a scissors has been released on bail pending sentence.



Claire Burke (30), originally from Co Killkenny and with an address Seville Place, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at Temple Lane South, Dublin 2, on November 12, 2018. She has 13 previous convictions.



The court heard that the sentencing hearing was due to take place last week, but had to be adjourned as the prosecuting garda was “self isolating”.



Appearing in place of the prosecuting garda, Garda David Dineen told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question, Burke and another woman approached a man walking home with a bicycle.



Burke told the man that she could sell him “grass” for €15. When he handed over the money, the woman began walking away and replied “What money?” when the man asked for his money back.



The man stopped her by putting a hand on her shoulder. Burke took a pair of scissors out of her top and stabbed the man in his left wrist. She also tried to stab him in his right leg, but he moved out of the way.



During the assault, the other woman encouraged another man to steal the injured party's bike. This man was later arrested by gardaí and the bike was recovered.



Gda Dineen agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that his client was living on the streets at the time of the incident and that the offence was an attempt to raise funds to purchase drugs. He agreed that Burke is now entirely clean of drugs.



Judge Melanie Greally said “it is a very nasty offence indeed” which deserves some element of a custodial sentence. She said she proposed to release Burke on bail and order a probation report.



Judge Greally said that given the current circumstances, she was giving Burke an opportunity to demonstrate she can build on the progress made in prison. She adjourned the matter for finalisation on October 13, next.