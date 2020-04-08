Three in hospital in Kilkenny following serious road accident

Gardaí in the Kilkenny Carlow division are appealing for witnesses to a serious traffic accident that left three people in hospital in St Luke's, Kilkenny.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 8th April, at The Forge Cross, Castlemore, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

A car left the road and collided with the corner of a house on the cross road of the Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road at approximately 2a.m. Gardaí attended the scene and three persons were injured in the car. All three persons (aged in their 20's) were removed to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and are in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a technical examination to be carried out, and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30a.m. and 2.15a.m. this morning who witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage or who can assist Gardaí to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 - 9161122, The Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.