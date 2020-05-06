Kilkenny golf clubs getting ready to get back in to the swing of it

The first stage of the Government's Covid-19 exit plan looks set to see golf courses open again, which means golfers from all over Kilkenny are dusting down their clubs in anticipation of the May 18th re-opening date.

Located throughout the city and county, Kilkenny is home to some of the world’s finest parkland golf clubs. From courses offering stunning views decorated with pine and birch trees to others hosting international tournaments, Kilkenny Golf Clubs are renowned for their warm welcome to visitors.

Kilkenny Golf Club's popular but challenging layout is a popular venue for regional play-offs and tournaments. The course is a parkland layout covered with an abundance of trees, which come into play along the stunning fairways. Visit: www.kilkennygolfclub.com

Designed by Jack Nicklaus, Mount Juliet Estate golf course first opened in 1991. Since then, the course has hosted three Irish Open’s and has established itself as a premier venue for all levels of golfer. Mount Juliet has been recently voted Ireland's Best Parkland Golf Course by the Golfers Guide to Ireland Visit: www.mountjuliet.ie

Set in a 200-year old forest, Castlecomer's course provides a great test of golf combined with breath-taking views of the local terrain. With the development of this course completed in 2003, it is clear to everyone at Castlecomer Golf Club that Pat Ruddy designed a very special and unique golf course. Visit: www.castlecomergolf.ie

Few golf courses in Europe have a horse racing track as a backdrop, but that's exactly what a golfer will find at Gowran Park Golf and Race Course. Playing more than 7,000 yards from the back tees, Gowran Park is a parkland golf course five holes that run directly through the track, while the other holes take a golfer through a scenic journey through the adjacent woodland. Visit: www.gowranpark.ie

Situated on a plateau, Mountain View golf course is very rarely affected by weather conditions and is therefore playable all year round. The natural contours of the land have been shaped to provide great golfing conditions. Always in immaculate condition, the course incorporates water features, fairway bunkering and superb sand based tees and greens. Visit: www.mountainview.ie

Welcoming news of the re-opening of clubs, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism Colin Ahern said: “We are delighted that clubs will re-open shortly and golfers all over the county can resume their beloved and much missed sport. We want golfers to return to the sport but to continue to be safe, so emphasise that members should live within 5km of the club and follow correct social distancing measures.”