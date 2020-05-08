Kilkenny gets final call for Darkness Into Light Sunrise appeal

The final call has gone out to the people of Kilkenny to rise at dawn and move from Darkness Into Light.

Electric Ireland and Pieta have urged the county to rise at dawn and come together, while apart, and join the Sunrise Appeal tomorrow morning (Saturday) and support the fight against suicide and self-harm.

Saturday is the day when Pieta’s largest annual fundraiser, Darkness Into Light, was scheduled to take place across five continents. It was expected that over 250,000 people would have walked against suicide and self-harm.

Instead, Pieta and Electric Ireland urge the public to come together, while apart, and take part in the Sunrise Appeal - getting up at dawn to enjoy the sunrise, mark the moment and join the fight against suicide and self-harm by donating at darknessintolight.ie. Pieta are also asking people to spread the message and offer hope by sharing their sunrise moment using the hashtag #DIL2020 on social media.

To get the nation all set for the sunrise start, Friday night’s The Late Late Show is lending its support to Darkness Into Light, helping to ensure that Pieta generates the attention and funds it needs to carry out its life-saving work. CEO of Pieta, Elaine Austin, is complemented by a star-studded line-up of guests who will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show including Pierce Brosnan, U2’s Adam Clayton, Mary McAleese - who will talk about her support for Darkness Into Light - and the star of Electric Ireland’s ad ‘We’re Brighter Together’, astronaut Chris Hadfield.

"We’re reminding everyone to set their alarms tomorrow morning for 5am, a lie-in for those of us that regularly do Darkness Into Light," said Elaine Austin, CEO of Pieta. "This time, instead of coming together in our communities physically, we will come together around the world symbolically as we all get up and head into our front rooms, gardens or balconies to sit and have a moment while watching the sun rise.

"For those affected by suicide and self-harm the isolation that some of us are currently experiencing will be a familiar feeling," she added. "That’s the reason we come together on Darkness Into Light – because we don’t want anyone to be alone during times of darkness and isolation. Your donation means our counselors can continue to be there for people at their worst moments. Your participation shows solidarity and communion with those affected by suicide and self-harm. Let’s join together tomorrow and once more go together from darkness into light.”

Darkness Into Light is the main annual source of funding for Pieta and raised almost €6 million euro last year. Darkness Into Light 2020 has been postponed because of Covid-19, resulting in a funding crisis for Pieta who now need support more than ever before. Just €20 can fund two life-saving calls to those who are in crisis. To donate, visit www.darknessintolight.ie