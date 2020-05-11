Cancelled - Streets of Kilkenny race hits red light for 2020

The Streets of Kilkenny 5km road race will not go ahead this year.

Organisers, the Kilkenny City Harriers, made the tough call not to hold their race in 2020 as Ireland continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for Holy Thursday in April the 5k race, which would have seen people take to the streets of the Marble City, was postponed until August as the country moved into lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now, however, following consideration the decision has been made to call the event off for this year.

"As we continue to learn more about the Covid-19 pandemic and monitor the national situation, the race committee have come to a critical decision point," the organisers said in a statement released today (Monday). "As this unprecedented global crisis unfolds in the coming weeks and months, it is vitally important to us that everyone is safe. We want to ensure we do not put anyone at risk and make certain that we are not contributing to the further spread of the virus. Therefore, we conclude this can only be achieved by cancelling the 2020 Streets of Kilkenny.

"This decision has been incredibly difficult and comes only through intense consultation and discussion," they added. "We have reviewed all alternative options and postponing again is not viable.

"We look forward to hopefully welcoming you back to Kilkenny in 2021."

With such a late cancellation, organisers are offering deferred entry to 2021. Runners do not have to do anything - their fee is held by the club, set against costs and entry automatically rolls forward to 2021. A full refund option is also available and is available until lunchtime on Friday, May 23 by emailing office@popupraces.ie