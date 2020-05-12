Kilkenny based Veri to expand workforce to meet extra demands following supporting COVID-19 repsonse programmes for SME's on both sides of the border

A Google and Irish Institute of Training & Development award-winning software company which is growing its international reputation for remotely verifying face to face training and quality assurance is expanding now in the wake of two significant contracts to supply its digitisation tool, Veri, to new COVID-19 SME response programmes.

Kilkenny-based Veri has just signed a partnership with international digital mentoring company, Profile Tree, for a three year Digi-Growth Mentor Growth Programme for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Profile Tree are global experts and will provide support and mentoring to companies in everything from Business Planning and Export development to Digital Marketing, PR & Branding, ICT and Software. Veri is the platform the mentors will use to ensure quality assurance and data-driven decisions for programme improvement.

Since the pandemic began, Veri has also begun working with Agile Executive, a C-Suite Outsourcing company supplying services to employer’s group, IBEC via Skillnet and the Small Firms Association on the MentorsWork initiative. The free business mentoring support for businesses in any sector which was also set up as a response to COVID-19.

Commenting on the new contract wins, Veri Founder and CEO, Ann Marie McSorley, said: “The need and uptake on MentorsWork programme was great and we were thrilled to help with a streamlined programmed delivery to our clients so they could assist SMEs through the current situation.”

The growing, Enterprise Ireland supported firm is a “Google Adopt a Start-Up” award-winning training compliance and Analytics software company which also last year scooped a prestigious National Award with the Irish Institute of Training & Development Awards, beating off competition from the likes of E-Shop World, Aldi and Ulster Bank.

Veri’s role in both new projects sees it provide real time quality assurance through its cloud-based software to instantly track and trace outcomes for training audits. Zoom calls or Elearning are not enough to track progression, Ann Marie McSorley explained. Veri supplies data-driven decision making for compliance, analysis, and improvement, she added.

To meet growing demand from the two new project wins and other work, it has immediate starts from its Kilkenny base for experienced PHP engineers who are anxious to avoid a Dublin or other city commute. Remote working is an option and Veri envisages the candidates being based on the Island of Ireland.

Veri also has an immediate start for a VP of Engineering who will work closely with the CEO. The new recruit will be accountable for the development of the growing company’s in-house technology team, product road map and successful technical partnering with its expanding client base.

Ann Marie McSorley continued: “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do everything and its impact will be felt for years to come. This includes training, mentoring and other supports for business.

“Veri’s software ensures face to face training delivery - classroom or virtual - can be benchmarked to track quality, milestones, skills, feedback and outcomes in real time via a simple mobile app. For every training lead, our software reduces duplication and administration form filling, with admin cut by up to 30%, as well as helping management have transparency and benchmarking, to measure KPIs and ensure they get a return on their investment in training and programme delivery across a range of sectors.

“We’ve immediate starts for a VP of Engineering and Senior PHP Developer. Both of these roles include significant remote working opportunities. Our Kilkenny base is also a really great benefit and also have relocation accommodation available as part of the package.

“Not everyone wants to go back to a lengthy commute or consider immigration. We expect this is just the start of a major expansion phase for Veri and want interested applicants to get in touch immediately onboarding@veri.ie It’s time to ensure our brightest and our best have opportunities at home,” she said.

After a 20-year background in training and development, Ann Marie McSorley, figured there had to be a safer, cheaper and better way of tracking and tracing outcomes for training audits as well as providing invaluable Management Analytics. Her team at Burrell’s Hall in Kilkenny has grown significantly over the years and among Veri’s partners and clients include the Irish Wheelchair Association, Dublinia, Impact Training, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Harvest Resources and many more.