'No sign of any real rainfall for next two weeks,' as drought could be on the horizon

"There is no sign of any real rainfall for next two weeks," says weatherman, Alan O'Reilly which could see a drought on the horizon.

According to www.carlowweather.com, Alan added: "I did say the D word could return and looking at latest weather models there is no sign of any real rainfall for the next two weeks!

"Might be time to start minding our water supplies."

With people adhering to Government advice and staying at home since mid-March in response to the Covid-19 crisis, Irish Water has confirmed that there has been a significant increase in household water usage.

New domestic metering data has revealed that households are using an additional 24 litres of water per person per day, a 20% increase from February. Water utilities in the UK have reported a similar increase of 27 litres per person per day.

Irish Water is appealing to the public to prioritise handwashing over powerwashing and conserve water now where they can, so that together we can meet the increased demands on our network when restrictions are relaxed for businesses.