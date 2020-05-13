Phelan welcomes Mobile Calf Registration App

A Calf Registration App (Calf-Reg) is now available free of charge to all herd keepers that have an iOS or Android smartphone and it will cut out tiresome paperwork for farmers, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., reminded farmers of the service this week, adding that the switch from paper notifications to electronic ones to facilitate the registration of calves was very encouraging.

“In 2019 over 70% of calves born were registered on the Animal Identification and Movement System (AIMS) using electronic notifications. The introduction of the new Calf Registration App (Calf-Reg) offers an efficient and user-friendly way to register calves electronically,” Deputy Phelan said.

The Calf Registration App is available on most mobile devices, phones, tablets, laptops etc. It is a simple step by step process which records calf registration details. The App also records registration details even without network coverage, and can be submitted later to update records on AIMS when network coverage allows.

“The App can be used in any location, including in farm buildings while tagging calves and the prompt calf registration speeds up processing of passports with no postage delays,” Deputy Phelan added.

Herd Keepers must have an Agfood account to use the app. A keeper may register to obtain an Agfood account online at www.agfood.ie . The Agfood helpdesk (Ph No: 0761 064424) is available to assist a farmer with any difficulties experienced with registration. Furthermore herd keepers can submit queries by emails to aim@agriculture.gov.ie .