Feed the Heroes appeal for donations to sustain frontline efforts which has delivered over 155,000 meals

In the two months since it was founded, the 'Feed The Heroes' campaign has delivered over 156,971 meals to critical frontline staff in Ireland.

This initiative to deliver meals to those fighting Covid-19 on the frontline struck a chord with many across Ireland, with over €1.14M raised for the cause thus far. However, with €950,000 of the fundraised spent, a further push is needed if Feed The Heroes are to continue their work in to the coming weeks and months.

Feed The Heroes have been working around the clock to ensure those who are the frontline of this public health crisis receive the meals and nutrition they require to sustain their effort.

Ambulance paramedics, Covid-19 swab testers, contact tracers, medical scientists, ICU teams, COVID ward teams, and support staff across hospital and nursing home care settings have all received meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. These meals are not only a source of much needed energy and nutrition but are also a sign of the public’s goodwill and support towards those on the frontline.

However, with the pandemic still ongoing, and current operating costs of over €170,000 per week, Feed The Heroes are in urgent need of financial support to continue their mission until the end of this month.

With just €7, one meal can be prepared and delivered to one frontline worker and can make all the difference to the teams of dedicated professionals working long shifts seven days a week.

Recent initiatives, such as #TheBigRugbyRun, which raised over €40,000 for Feed The Heroes, have been critically important to sustaining the Feed The Heroes fund. However, one last push is needed, with Feed The Heroes asking for your help to fund another week of meals going to frontline workers across Ireland.

Speaking today, Feed The Heroes founder, Cian O’Flaherty said, “To date we have spent over €950,000 of the Feed The Heroes fund. Once again, we are extremely grateful to every single person who has powered Feed The Heroes this far, enabling us to support the people at the heart of Covid-19.

"We would also like to thank all the organisations who have sponsored this campaign from the start through various donations and fundraising initiatives. However, we are asking for continued support, just €7 will deliver one meal to a frontline worker.”

Individuals and companies who wish to make a donation can contribute on the Feed The Heroes website www.feedtheheroes.com.