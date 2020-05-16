Kilkenny people - Crochet or knit a square to help vulnerable children in South Africa

Kilkenny County Council Arts Office has initiated a blanket project to help you use up of all that extra wool you have lying around your house and to help improve the lives of children in South Africa. What better time to get back to knitting, crocheting or indeed take it up for the first time or to get your children knitting.

Knit or crochet a square 7’’ x 7’’ and your squares will be stitched together into beautiful blankets for the children supported by the Elkana Childcare charity in South Africa.

The Elkana Charity transforms the lives of children who live in severely adverse situations which negatively impacts on their positive development and future. They are in desperate need of meaningful interventions to prevent/stop the infringement on their human rights to enable them to eventually lead happier and more balanced lives. The charity runs a residential Temporary Safe Care Programme for twenty-four children at any given time and after school programmes accommodating two hundred children. This offers the children a safe place to do their homework, assignments and studies instead of being alone at home after school (which is the case for 95% of their children). Throughout the year children enjoy numerous activities that contribute towards their physical, emotional and social development.

This charity has very strong connections to Kilkenny, and so is very dear to our hearts. A magnificent municipal building named ‘Kilkenny Hall’ stands in the middle of one of Africa’s largest townships today. It was built via the monies sent from the south east of Kilkenny in a drive spearheaded by Mooncoin farmer John Crowley. John was deeply moved by what he witnessed on his first trip to the Khayelitsha township during the 2002 Kilkenny hurlers’ holiday to South Africa. So John set about transforming the lives of women and children.

An incredible difference has been made so far but here is your opportunity to further support and help these women and children. You too can make a difference and have a positive impact on their lives one square at a time. So we are asking you with a little motivation and a lot of love to take to your knitting and crocheting and encourage your friends to do the same. Take this opportunity to learn a new skill and maybe even teach a loved one how to.

If you are interested in getting involved in this wonderful project please let us know by e mail bernadette.roberts@kilkennycoco.ie / or call the Arts Office on 056 779 4203. We ask that for now you collect your knitted squares at home and we will send out further instructions regarding collection in due course.

This project is brought to you by Kilkenny County Council Arts Office as part of Kilkenny County Council’s community wellbeing initiative