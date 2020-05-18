Optimize Recruitment goes 5k a day this week to help raise funds for Amber Womens Refuge in Kilkenny

Optimize Recruitment in Kilkenny have just begun a fundraiser for Amber Womens Refuge.

For this week, from today Monday May 18 to Friday May 22, each member of the team in Optimize has committed to doing 5k every day (run, walk, cycle) and they are asking for your support.

Maybe you would like to take on this challenge with them to raise money for an amazing service that is provided by Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge.

The Optimize team will commit to doing 5k a day (walk, run, cycle) for the week of Mental Health mindfulness week in aid of Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny. Also, they would encourage others to join them by doing their 5k a day in aid for the Women’s’ Refuge, posting pictures of the completed 5k using the hashtags: #AKWR #MHMindfulness

Donate whatever you can via the Go Fund Me page here.