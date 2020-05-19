Kilkenny hits a total of 300 diagnosed cases of coronavirus

Kilkenny has reached the milestone of 300 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.

This is the total number of people in the county who have been diagnosed with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March.

According to the Department of Health that figure was reached on May 16 last, Saturday. The county-by-county breakdown figures is released a day or two after the national total figure.

There have now been 24,200 people in Ireland diagnosed with coronavirus, since cases first began here. 1,547 people have died.